Product Features :
- Launch : 02 July, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixel) display with a small waterdrop style notch housing the front camera. The phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel with Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has 13-megapixel AI camera for selfies. It comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor along with Adreno 612 GPU.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses 6GB RAM with 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with Quick charge 4.0 support. The company claims to offer 14 days of standby time and 10.5 hours of video playback. It measures 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm and weighs 186 grams. The connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 /5GHz) Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear camera: 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor, 6P lens, PDAF, EIS, 5MP secondary camera)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with Quick Charge 4)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, Adreno 612 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
