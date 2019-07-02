Description

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixel) display with a small waterdrop style notch housing the front camera. The phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel with Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has 13-megapixel AI camera for selfies. It comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor along with Adreno 612 GPU.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses 6GB RAM with 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with Quick charge 4.0 support. The company claims to offer 14 days of standby time and 10.5 hours of video playback. It measures 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm and weighs 186 grams. The connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 /5GHz) Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.