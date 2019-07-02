  • 01:33 Jan 19, 2020
Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB, 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB, 64GB

Price :

Rs. 10999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 July, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixel) display with a small waterdrop style notch housing the front camera. The phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel with Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has 13-megapixel AI camera for selfies. It comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor along with Adreno 612 GPU.

 

The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses 6GB RAM with 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with Quick charge 4.0 support. The company claims to offer 14 days of standby time and 10.5 hours of video playback. It measures 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm and weighs 186 grams. The connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 /5GHz) Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear camera: 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor, 6P lens, PDAF, EIS, 5MP secondary camera)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with Quick Charge 4)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Android 10 update soon

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Android 10 update soon

The company is expected to roll out the latest update to both the smartphones soon.

Redmi Note 7 Pro starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India, users report

Redmi Note 7 Pro starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India, users report

As per the changelog shared by the users, the update comes with version number V11.0.5.0.PFHINXM and it weighs around 746MB in size.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a permanent price cut in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a permanent price cut in India

The company has announced a price cut on all the variants of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Here we have shortlisted the top 5 popular smartphones available in India from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 to make your buying decision easy.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Beating Xiaomi in its own game

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Beating Xiaomi in its own game

Which one from Realme 5 Pro or Redmi Note 7 Pro would you buy as your daily driver?

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White colour variant announced in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White colour variant announced in India

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has today released a teaser announcing the launch of the new colour variant of its most popular Redmi Note 7 series.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.3.12.0 update in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.3.12.0 update in India

The earlier update for Redmi Note 7 Pro fixed the problem related to media volume that was not able to be restored after receiving a notification and improved the sync across multiple devices for Mi Cloud application.

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.3.10.0 update in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.3.10.0 update in India

The new update brings the latest security patch along with bug fixes and improvements.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant launched in India

Until now the Redmi Note 7 Pro was available in only two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 16,999.

