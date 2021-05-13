Description

Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 20:9 AMOLED screen, up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 10S runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side fingerprint sensor.

For the optics, the Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.