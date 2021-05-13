You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6GB + 64GB
Price :
Rs. 14999
Product Features :
- Launch : 13 May, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 20:9 AMOLED screen, up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.
Redmi Note 10S runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side fingerprint sensor.
For the optics, the Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 20:9 AMOLED screen with up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP53 rated)
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement