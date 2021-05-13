Redmi Note 10S 6GB + 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6GB + 64GB

Price :

Rs. 14999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 May, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 20:9 AMOLED screen, up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

 

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

 

Redmi Note 10S runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side fingerprint sensor.

 

For the optics, the Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 20:9 AMOLED screen with up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP53 rated)
Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi Note 10S India launch date revealed

Redmi Note 10S India launch date revealed

Redmi has unveiled the launch date for its newest smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 10S.

