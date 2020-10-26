Description

The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.