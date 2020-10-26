You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.
For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.
The Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 60Hz refresh rate, 1100-nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR10 certified)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB ( LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP53 rated)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
