Redmi Note 10S
Coming Soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

 

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

 

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole. 

 

The Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 60Hz refresh rate, 1100-nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR10 certified)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB ( LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP53 rated)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies