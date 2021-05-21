Description

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display and it will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will come in three variants - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely feature a triple-rear camera setup. There will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner as well.