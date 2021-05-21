You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display and it will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support.
Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will come in three variants - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely feature a triple-rear camera setup. There will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner as well.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 60Hz refresh rate, 1100-nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR10 certified, 180Hz touch sampling rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX582 Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Dimensity 1100)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash Proof Design)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
