Redmi Note 10 Ultra
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Ultra

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display and it will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support.

 

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will come in three variants - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely feature a triple-rear camera setup. There will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner as well.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 60Hz refresh rate, 1100-nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR10 certified, 180Hz touch sampling rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX582 Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Dimensity 1100)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash Proof Design)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies