You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB
Price :
Rs. 18999
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5020 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the front, it features a center-aligned 2.96mm punch-hole housing the front camera.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.
For the optics, the smartphone sports a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.
The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. The smartphone is also splash proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (1200 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Primary Sensor, 8MP Wide-angle sensor, 5MP Super-macro Sensor, 2MP depth camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5020 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash Proof Design)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement