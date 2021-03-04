Description

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the front, it features a center-aligned 2.96mm punch-hole housing the front camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. The smartphone is also splash proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well.