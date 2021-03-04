Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB + 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB + 64GB

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5020 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the front, it features a center-aligned 2.96mm punch-hole housing the front camera. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5. 

 

For the optics, the smartphone sports a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. The smartphone is also splash proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 1200 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP Wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth camera, 5MP Super-macro Sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5020 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash Proof Design)
Sensors

Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

