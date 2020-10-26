Description

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which is coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.