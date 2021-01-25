You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to sport an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735G SoC on 4G variant and Snapdragon 750G on the 5G variant, paired with 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage options.
The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The global variant could come with NFC support while the same would not be included on the Indian model. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to have a 64MP primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone should be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (450 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
