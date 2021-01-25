Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to sport an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735G SoC on 4G variant and Snapdragon 750G on the 5G variant, paired with 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage options. 

 

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The global variant could come with NFC support while the same would not be included on the Indian model. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to have a 64MP primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone should be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (450 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi Note 10 Pro officially teased, India launch expected in February

The Redmi Note 10 series has officially been teased by the General Manager of the company on Weibo

