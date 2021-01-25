Description

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to sport an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735G SoC on 4G variant and Snapdragon 750G on the 5G variant, paired with 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The global variant could come with NFC support while the same would not be included on the Indian model. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to have a 64MP primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone should be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.