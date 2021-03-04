Description

The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.