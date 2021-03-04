Redmi Note 10 4GB + 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4GB + 64GB

Price :

Rs. 11999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 March, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

 

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.

 

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

 

The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (60Hz refresh rate, 1100-nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR10 certified, 180Hz touch sampling rate )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX582 Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 678, Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash Proof Design)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi Note 10 Series launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, Super AMOLED displays and more

Redmi Note 10 Series launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, Super AMOLED displays and more

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India with Super AMOLED displays, Stereo Speakers, Snapdragon SoCs and much more

Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display, pricing leaked

Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display, pricing leaked

Redmi Note 10 series will also be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline.

Redmi Note 10 to feature super-macro lens, retail box leaked

Redmi Note 10 to feature super-macro lens, retail box leaked

Redmi Note 10 has now been confirmed to feature a super macro lens and the device's retail box has also leaked

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies