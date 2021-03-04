You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4GB + 64GB
Price :
Rs. 11999
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.
For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.
The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (60Hz refresh rate, 1100-nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR10 certified, 180Hz touch sampling rate )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX582 Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 678, Adreno 612 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash Proof Design)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
