Description

The Redmi Note 10 is said to sport an 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678G.

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. There should be 48MP quad-camera setup on the back which will include a 5MP Super-macro lens. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 33W speeds.