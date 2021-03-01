Redmi Note 10
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Redmi Note 10 is said to sport an 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678G. 

 

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. There should be 48MP quad-camera setup on the back which will include a 5MP Super-macro lens. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 33W speeds. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 48MP Primary Sensor, 5MP super-macro lens)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 678)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi Note 10 to feature super-macro lens, retail box leaked

Redmi Note 10 to feature super-macro lens, retail box leaked

Redmi Note 10 has now been confirmed to feature a super macro lens and the device's retail box has also leaked

0 Comments

