Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi Note 10 is said to sport an 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678G.
The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. There should be 48MP quad-camera setup on the back which will include a 5MP Super-macro lens. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 33W speeds.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 48MP Primary Sensor, 5MP super-macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 678)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Xiaomi News
