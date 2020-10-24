Description

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro+ matches the standard K40 and K40 Pro. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and similar other specifications.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in a single variant with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro+ including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.