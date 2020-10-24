Redmi K40 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4520 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro matches the standard K40. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection while other display specs remain the same as the Redmi K40. 

 

The Redmi K40 Pro, however, is powered by a more powerful processor than the Redmi K40. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in three variants that includes 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. 

 

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro but with a different primary camera than the Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 Pro features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The Redmi K40 Pro runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 360Hz touch response, 1300 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, MEMC)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB ( LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 3.1 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, 5MP tele macro sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (Gyro-EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)

Battery

Capacity

4520 mAh (with 33W wired fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

Weight

196 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ launched with 120Hz displays, Stereo speakers and more

Redmi has launched three new flagships in China including the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+. The smartphones come with dual-stereo speakers, Snapdragon processors, 120Hz displays and more.

