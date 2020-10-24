Description

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro matches the standard K40. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection while other display specs remain the same as the Redmi K40.

The Redmi K40 Pro, however, is powered by a more powerful processor than the Redmi K40. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in three variants that includes 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro but with a different primary camera than the Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 Pro features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The Redmi K40 Pro runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.