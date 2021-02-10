You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.81 inches
- Resolution : 3200 x 1440
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Redmi K40 Pro should sport a 6.81-inch display with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. As it is a flagship, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The quad-camera setup on the back of the handset could include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. The device may feature a 30-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+, AMOLED ( 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
3200 x 1440
|Screen Size
|
6.81 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, 5MP tertiary sensor, 2MP quaternary sensor)
|Front Camera
|
30MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
