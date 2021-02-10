Redmi K40 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.81 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Redmi K40 Pro should sport a 6.81-inch display with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. As it is a flagship, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back of the handset could include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. The device may feature a 30-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. 

Display

Type

Quad HD+, AMOLED ( 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

3200 x 1440

Screen Size

6.81 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, 5MP tertiary sensor, 2MP quaternary sensor)
Front Camera

30MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

