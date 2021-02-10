Description

The Redmi K40 Pro should sport a 6.81-inch display with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. As it is a flagship, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the handset could include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. The device may feature a 30-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.