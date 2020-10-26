Redmi K40 Gaming Edition
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
  • Battery : 5065 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display as its standard counterparts, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

 

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Gaming Edition including a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and are tuned by JBL. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. Additional features include vapour chamber LiquidCool technology, IP53 dust resistance, retractable shoulder buttons and more.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 480Hz touch response, 500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10 )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB (LPDDR4X )
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage )

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP f/1.65 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Macro camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (Gyro-EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)

Battery

Capacity

5065 mAh (with 67W wired fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.0Ghz (MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, Mali-G77 MC9 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched with retractable shoulder buttons, JBL tuned speakers and more

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone has been launched at its home ground and the phone comes with a bunch of gaming-focused features

