Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4520 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 3 variants including 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.
The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.
The Redmi K40 packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 360Hz touch response, 1300 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, MEMC)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR5)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage )
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48MP IMX582 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP tele macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Gyro-EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4520 mAh (with 33W wired fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
196 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
