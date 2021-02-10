You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.81 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 which is a slightly tweaked version of last year's Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will sport a 6.81-inch display per the leaked screenshots and will have a similar quad-camera setup as the K40 Pro except the secondary sensor.
While all the other sensors remain the same, the secondary 13MP camera will be replaced by an 8MP sensor. The variant leaked has 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED
|Screen Size
|
6.81 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 5MP tertiary sensor, 2MP quaternary sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
