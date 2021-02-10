Redmi K40
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi K40

Price :

Description

The Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 which is a slightly tweaked version of last year's Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will sport a 6.81-inch display per the leaked screenshots and will have a similar quad-camera setup as the K40 Pro except the secondary sensor. 

 

While all the other sensors remain the same, the secondary 13MP camera will be replaced by an 8MP sensor. The variant leaked has 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

 

Display

Type

AMOLED

Screen Size

6.81 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 5MP tertiary sensor, 2MP quaternary sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

