Description

The Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 which is a slightly tweaked version of last year's Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will sport a 6.81-inch display per the leaked screenshots and will have a similar quad-camera setup as the K40 Pro except the secondary sensor.

While all the other sensors remain the same, the secondary 13MP camera will be replaced by an 8MP sensor. The variant leaked has 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.