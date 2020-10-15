You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Redmi K30S will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate display. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G networks.
For photography, Redmi K30S will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone will have up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with MIUI 12 skin on top and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement