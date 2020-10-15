Description

Redmi K30S will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate display. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G networks.



For photography, Redmi K30S will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.



The phone will have up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with MIUI 12 skin on top and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.