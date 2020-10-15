Redmi K30S
Coming Soon

Xiaomi Redmi K30S

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Redmi K30S will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate display. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G networks.

For photography, Redmi K30S will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will have up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with  MIUI 12 skin on top and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording)
Front Camera

20 MP (Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi K30S price surfaces ahead of launch on October 27

Redmi K30S price surfaces ahead of launch on October 27

Redmi K30S will come in black and silver colour options.

0 Comments

