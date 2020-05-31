Description

Redmi K30i comes loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30i 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor.





The Redmi K30i 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture and 1.6micro large pixel size, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.





Redmi K30i 5G runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery sporting 30W fast charging support.



