Redmi K30i
Xiaomi Redmi K30i

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Redmi K30i comes loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30i 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
 

The Redmi K30i 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture and 1.6micro large pixel size, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 
Redmi K30i 5G runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery sporting 30W fast charging support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 48MP with f/1.79 aperture + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor + 5MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

20MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

