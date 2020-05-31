Description

The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is the first smartphone in the world that comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G processor. It supports both 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.



It comes with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30 Speed Edition has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via micro-sd card slot.





The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone comes with a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.





The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with Redmi K30 5G sporting 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm and it weighs 208 grams.