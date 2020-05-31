Redmi K30 Speed Edition
Coming Soon

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Speed Edition

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is the first smartphone in the world that comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G processor. It supports both 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

It comes with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30 Speed Edition has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via micro-sd card slot.

 
The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone comes with a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 
The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with Redmi K30 5G sporting 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm and it weighs 208 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor + 5MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

20MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

Redmi K30 Speed Edition is the first smartphone in the world that comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G processor.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies