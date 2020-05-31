You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is the first smartphone in the world that comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G processor. It supports both 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.
It comes with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30 Speed Edition has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via micro-sd card slot.
The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone comes with a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with Redmi K30 5G sporting 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm and it weighs 208 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor + 5MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm
|Weight
|
208 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((nano + nano))
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
