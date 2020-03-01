  • 14:24 Apr 07, 2020
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4700mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is loaded with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 800nits brightness. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor.

 

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor.

 

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm and weighs 218 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 800nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP (Pop-up selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4700mAh (33W fast wired charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

218 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 630 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage goes official

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage goes official

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

