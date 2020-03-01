Description

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is loaded with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 800nits brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm and weighs 218 grams.