  • 23:32 Dec 21, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro 8GB

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 8GB

Price :

Rs. 27999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 8MP
Variants:

Rs. 27999

Description

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39 inches Samsung's AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels, 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It comes equipped with latest 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm chipset (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone comes with a three-dimensional cooling system. It runs on the Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 on top of it and gets its juices from a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

  

For the optics, the K20 Pro smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of Sony IMX586 48MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 13MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor with1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone carries a 20-megapixels pop-selfie module with a sapphire lens cover that can rise in 0.8 seconds. The company claims that the pop-up camera module has a lifespan of 300,000 cycles.

 

It comes equipped with the seventh generation in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a 3P lens-type optical fingerprinting system. The phone comes with Game Turbo 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience and the company claimed that it would let you reply to messages while you are playing the games without any delay on both sides. It also features DC dimming technology for controlling the brightness of the screen and the industry's largest 1217 ultra-linear speaker with a 0.9cc large physical cavity. Moreover, the phone comes equipped with dual-band GPS technology which uses L1 and L5 frequencies to track the location accurately. On the connectivity front, the Redmi K20 include USB Type C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, and Dual Nano SIM with dual standby. The phone measures 156.7x 74.3x 8.8mm and weighs 191 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio, AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit brightness)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 8MP (Triple AI Camera: 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, laser autofocus + 13MP wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens)
Front Camera

20 MP (with a sapphire lens cover that can rise in 0.8 seconds and pop-up camera module has a lifespan of 300,000 cycles.)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 27W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processo, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

The company has started pushing a new MIUI 11 update to the Redmi K20 Pro units in the country.

Redmi K20 series now available for sale on Amazon

Redmi K20 series now available for sale on Amazon

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are listed in Carbon Black colour only on Amazon.

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi K20 Pro, Note 7, Note 7S, Redmi Y3

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi K20 Pro, Note 7, Note 7S, Redmi Y3

The update on the Redmi Note 7, Note 7S and Redmi Y3 is based on Android Pie while the Redmi K20 Pro now gets an upgrade to Android 10.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Here are the top deals on smartphones, TVs and electronics that you might not willingly miss out on during this Big Billion Day sale on Flipkart.

Redmi K20 Pro users in India start receiving Android 10 update

Redmi K20 Pro users in India start receiving Android 10 update

Users in India are now starting to receive an update to Android 10 on their Redmi K20 Pro units. The update weighs in at 2.2GB in size and shifts the build number of the device to MIUI v10.4.8 QFKINXM.

Redmi K20 Pro to start from Rs 24,999 for a limited period

Redmi K20 Pro to start from Rs 24,999 for a limited period

Redmi K20 Pro will be available for a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+128GB model during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The high-end 8GB+256GB version can also be expected to get a similar treatment and could start for Rs 27,999.

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition to launch on September 19

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition to launch on September 19

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K 20 Pro Smartphones Available In Pearl White Colour Option

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K 20 Pro Smartphones Available In Pearl White Colour Option

Redmi K20 Pro is available in two variants 6GB RAM + 128GB (Rs 27,999) and 8GB RAM + 256GB (Rs 30,999). The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage while the 6GB RAM + 128GB comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999.

Redmi K20 Series Pearl White colour Edition to be announced in India tomorrow

Redmi K20 Series Pearl White colour Edition to be announced in India tomorrow

Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has announced the arrival of new colour variant.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro goes on open sale in India

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro goes on open sale in India

The company has revealed that both smartphones will be available for open sales on both online and offline platforms.

Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White colour variant announced

Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White colour variant announced

The new colour variant has a gradient finish on the back and golden finish on the sides and around the pop-up camera.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday sale for Redmi K20 series, Realme X and more

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday sale for Redmi K20 series, Realme X and more

In the flash sale, Flipkart will offer Complete Mobile Protection plans at best prices alongside these phones.

Redmi K20 Pro receives MIUI 10.3.3.0 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receives MIUI 10.3.3.0 update in India

The update optimises the fingerprint unlock experience as well as it improves the touch performance on Game Turbo.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to go on sale in India today for the first time

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to go on sale in India today for the first time

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come in three different colour options including Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black.

Is the Redmi K20 overpriced or is it the premium you pay for a polished mid-range phone in India?

Is the Redmi K20 overpriced or is it the premium you pay for a polished mid-range phone in India?

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in the Indian market yesterday for starting prices of Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999. While the Pro variant appears to be competitively priced to match the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, does the standard Redmi K20 command its higher price tag than other phones in the Rs 20k segment?

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 with in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera launched in India

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 with in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera launched in India

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are the first from Xiaomi in India that sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. Both the phones come with a triple-camera setup.

Redmi K20 Pro special edition worth 4.8 lakhs launching in India today

Redmi K20 Pro special edition worth 4.8 lakhs launching in India today

Redmi has just revealed that the special edition of Redmi K20 Pro will be worth 4.8 lakhs and rest about the phone will be unveiled tomorrow at the launch event.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series to go on pre-launch Alpha Sale starting July 12

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series to go on pre-launch Alpha Sale starting July 12

The Alpha Sale will allow Mi Fans to reserve a Redmi K20 series smartphone for themselves and get the device before it reaches the wider market.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, K20 to be available on Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, K20 to be available on Flipkart

Xioami Redmi K20 Pro, K20 will be launched in India on July 17.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro to go official in India on July 17

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro to go official in India on July 17

Redmi India’s official Twitter account has confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will be launched on July 17. The tweet read that the devices to debut will be the standard Redmi K20 as well as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition announced

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition announced

The company has introduced a limited edition of Redmi K20 Pro in China.

Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme begins in India

Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme begins in India

The company will select only 48 explorers for the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer program

Xiaomi Mi Explorer Program for Redmi K20 series may be announced on 20 June

Xiaomi Mi Explorer Program for Redmi K20 series may be announced on 20 June

Earlier today, Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, announced through its official Twitter account that the fastest phone in the world (Redmi K20 Pro) launching in India in just 4 weeks, which is the follow-up Tweet, where he announced that the phone will debut in India in the next six weeks.

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

The tweet carries an image which calls the Redmi K20 Pro the world's fastest phone.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro confirmed to launch in India in July

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro confirmed to launch in India in July

The new comes from Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain’s official Twitter handle who said that both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be launched in India. Jain also disclosed that the K20 series will be announced in six weeks’ time, meaning we can expect the phones to be available in the country by mid-July.

Redmi K20 Pro with 12GB of RAM likely to launch soon

Redmi K20 Pro with 12GB of RAM likely to launch soon

Redmi K20 Pro is paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launched, Redmi 7A price and availability announced

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launched, Redmi 7A price and availability announced

The Redmi K20 Pro smartphone sale will kick start from June 1st, while Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A will be up for sate starting 6th June.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Will not disappoint you!

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Will not disappoint you!

Can it be the next Flagship Killer and Xiaomi’s knight in shining armour to conqueror the mid-premium segment? Let’s find out.

