Description

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39 inches Samsung's AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels, 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It comes equipped with latest 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm chipset (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone comes with a three-dimensional cooling system. It runs on the Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 on top of it and gets its juices from a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

For the optics, the K20 Pro smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of Sony IMX586 48MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 13MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor with1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone carries a 20-megapixels pop-selfie module with a sapphire lens cover that can rise in 0.8 seconds. The company claims that the pop-up camera module has a lifespan of 300,000 cycles.

It comes equipped with the seventh generation in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a 3P lens-type optical fingerprinting system. The phone comes with Game Turbo 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience and the company claimed that it would let you reply to messages while you are playing the games without any delay on both sides. It also features DC dimming technology for controlling the brightness of the screen and the industry's largest 1217 ultra-linear speaker with a 0.9cc large physical cavity. Moreover, the phone comes equipped with dual-band GPS technology which uses L1 and L5 frequencies to track the location accurately. On the connectivity front, the Redmi K20 include USB Type C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, and Dual Nano SIM with dual standby. The phone measures 156.7x 74.3x 8.8mm and weighs 191 grams.