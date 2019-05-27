  • 14:12 Jan 25, 2020
Redmi Go 16GB

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB

Price :

Rs. 4499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Rs. 4530

 Buy Now

Rs. 4499

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 May, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD screen with 1280x720 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 296 PPI and 1000 contrast ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 GPU and comes with 1GB of RAM. It has 16GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 128GB with a microSD card. Redmi Go runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is backed up by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, which the company claims to offer 10 days of standby time.

 

On the camera front, Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Go packs a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a micro-USB port. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. The phone does not feature security options like fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Display

Type

HD

Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

296 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

128 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (1.12 micron pixels, 4-element lens, ƒ / 2.0)
Front Camera

5 MP (1.12micron pixels large, 3-element lens, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, HDR and selfie timer)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Led Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm

Weight

137 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 with Adreno 308 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Android 8.1 (Go edition))

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8, WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B5 / B8, LTE FDD: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20, LTE TDD: B38 / B40)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go price cut in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go price cut in India

Xiaomi has announced a price cut on all the variants of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched for Rs 4,799

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched for Rs 4,799

The Xiaomi Redmi Go comes in Blue and Black colours.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies