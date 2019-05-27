Description

Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD screen with 1280x720 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 296 PPI and 1000 contrast ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 GPU and comes with 1GB of RAM. It has 16GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 128GB with a microSD card. Redmi Go runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is backed up by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, which the company claims to offer 10 days of standby time.

On the camera front, Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Go packs a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a micro-USB port. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. The phone does not feature security options like fingerprint sensor and face unlock.