Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB
Price :
Rs. 4499
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD screen with 1280x720 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 296 PPI and 1000 contrast ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 GPU and comes with 1GB of RAM. It has 16GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 128GB with a microSD card. Redmi Go runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is backed up by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, which the company claims to offer 10 days of standby time.
On the camera front, Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Go packs a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a micro-USB port. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. The phone does not feature security options like fingerprint sensor and face unlock.
Display
|Type
|
HD
|Resolution
|
1280 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
296 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (1.12 micron pixels, 4-element lens, ƒ / 2.0)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (1.12micron pixels large, 3-element lens, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, HDR and selfie timer)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Led Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm
|Weight
|
137 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 with Adreno 308 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Android 8.1 (Go edition))
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8, WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B5 / B8, LTE FDD: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20, LTE TDD: B38 / B40)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
Xiaomi News
