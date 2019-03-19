  • 14:13 Feb 19, 2020
Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Price :

Rs. 4499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 March, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD screen with 1280x720 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 296 PPI and 1000 contrast ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 GPU and comes with 1GB of RAM. It has 8GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 128GB with a microSD card. Redmi Go runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is backed up by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, which the company claims to offer 10 days of standby time.

 

On the camera front, Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Go packs a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a micro-USB port. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. The phone does not feature security options like fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Display

Type

HD

Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

296 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

128 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (1.12 micron pixels, 4-element lens, ƒ / 2.0)
Front Camera

5 MP (1.12micron pixels large, 3-element lens, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, HDR and selfie timer)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Led Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm

Weight

137 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 with Adreno 308 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Android 8.1 (Go edition))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8, WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B5 / B8, LTE FDD: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20, LTE TDD: B38 / B40 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/Flv/MP4/Mkv/Webm)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Whatsapp, Facebook Lite)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go price cut in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go price cut in India

Xiaomi has announced a price cut on all the variants of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi teases 16GB variant of the Redmi Go, to be launched soon

Xiaomi teases 16GB variant of the Redmi Go, to be launched soon

Since it is an Android Go phone, it is likely to come with 1GB RAM only.

Xiaomi Redmi Go goes on open sale in India

Xiaomi Redmi Go goes on open sale in India

Xiaomi Redmi Go was launched in India last month for Rs 4,499 as the company's first Android Go phone

Xiaomi Redmi Go now available on open sale in India in Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi Redmi Go now available on open sale in India in Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi Redmi Go was launched in India last month for Rs 4,499 as the company's first Android Go phone

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

The Xiaomi Redmi Go comes in Blue and Black colours.

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India for Rs 4,499

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India for Rs 4,499

Redmi Go runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and comes pre-installed with customised apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, etc.

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be Flipkart exclusive in India

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be Flipkart exclusive in India

Redmi Go smartphone features a 5-inch HD screen with 16:9 aspect ratio

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impression

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impression

Xiaomi Redmi Go is the first Android Go smartphone to be launched in India by Xiaomi. It is priced at Rs 4,499.

