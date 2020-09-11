Description

Redmi 9i will be available in three colour options including Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The base model will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The second model will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



Redmi 9i is expected to come with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It will have expandable storaged up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





Redmi 9i will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and there will also be IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support.The phone is said to feature a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It will run on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11 which will be upgradable to MIUI 12.