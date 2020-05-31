You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi 9A is loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor along with Mali-G31 GPU. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G25 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, IR Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
