Redmi 9A
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Redmi 9A is loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor along with Mali-G31 GPU. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G25 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, IR Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi 9, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A specs and pricing details leaked online

Redmi 9, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A specs and pricing details leaked online

The brand is working on Redmi 9, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A smartphones as some pricing details and key specifications have been tipped online.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies