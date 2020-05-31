Description

The Redmi 9A is loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor along with Mali-G31 GPU. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11.