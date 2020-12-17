Redmi 9 Power 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 64GB

Price :

Rs. 10999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 December, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.


For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.

 

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30fps, 720p upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Snapdragon 662, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

EDGE, LTE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

