Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 64GB
Price :
Rs. 10999
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 December, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.
For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.
Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30fps, 720p upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Snapdragon 662, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
EDGE, LTE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
