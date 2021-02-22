Description

Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.



For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.