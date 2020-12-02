Description

Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



The phone will have a triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.