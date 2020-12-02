You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The phone will have a triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
LCD (FHD+, 60Hz refresh rate, punch hole style cutout, 400 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB, 4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30fps, 720p upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Snapdragon 662, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
