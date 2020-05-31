You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi 9 will be backed by a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, it will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi 9 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and it will come with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 along with fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, IR Sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
