Description

The Redmi 9 will be backed by a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi 9 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and it will come with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 along with fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.