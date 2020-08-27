Description

Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.



For the camera, the Redmi 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 lens at the front.



Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. With this, the phone will be the first device in India to come with MIUI 12 out of the box. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.