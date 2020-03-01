Description

Redmi 8A Pro sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, pixel density of 270ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a waterdrop-style notch.



Redmi 8A Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



Redmi 8A Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The Redmi 8A Pro is 156.48x75.41x9.4mm in size and weighs 188 grams.



