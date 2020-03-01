You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi 8A Pro sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, pixel density of 270ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a waterdrop-style notch.
Redmi 8A Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
Redmi 8A Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The Redmi 8A Pro is 156.48x75.41x9.4mm in size and weighs 188 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches (Waterdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus, secondary 2MP camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.95 GHz (Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM: B2/3/5/8, WCDMA: B1/2/5/8, LTE: B40/41, B1/3/5/8 )
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No (Splash resistant (P2i coating))
|Sensors
|
Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
