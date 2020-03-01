  • 18:17 Apr 03, 2020
Redmi 8A Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi 8A Pro sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, pixel density of 270ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

Redmi 8A Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.  

Redmi 8A Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The Redmi 8A Pro is 156.48x75.41x9.4mm in size and weighs 188 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches (Waterdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus, secondary 2MP camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.95 GHz (Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM: B2/3/5/8, WCDMA: B1/2/5/8, LTE: B40/41, B1/3/5/8 )
Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No (Splash resistant (P2i coating))
Sensors

Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Redmi 8A Pro launched with 5000mAh battery and dual rear cameras

Redmi 8A Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

