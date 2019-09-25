  • 18:17 Apr 03, 2020
Redmi 8A 3GB

Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB

Price :

Rs. 7499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 12 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Rs. 7499

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Redmi 8A has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a plastic back with Aura wave grip design and it comes with splash resistant nano coating.


It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is expandable storage of up to 512GB through a microSD card.  The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature.

For the camera, the device comes loaded with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches (Splash resistant (P2i coating))

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12 MP (Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4 micron pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, Dual PD auto focus)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.3×75.4×9.4 mm

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, IR Sensor (face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to receive Android 10 update soon

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to receive Android 10 update soon

Redmi 8A currently runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

Redmi 8A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 8A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 8A is getting the update with version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.PCPINXM and the update weighs about 544MB.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Here, we have shortlisted Top 5 smartphone with 5000mAh battery from the well-known brands like Infinix, Realme, Redmi and Vivo.

Redmi 8A goes on open sale in India

Redmi 8A goes on open sale in India

Redmi 8A comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Sunset Red colours.

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get a new update in India

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get a new update in India

The update brings the gs latest security patch along with new features.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies