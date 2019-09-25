You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB
Price :
Rs. 7499
|
Rs. 7499
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 25 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi 8A has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a plastic back with Aura wave grip design and it comes with splash resistant nano coating.
It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is expandable storage of up to 512GB through a microSD card. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature.
For the camera, the device comes loaded with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches (Splash resistant (P2i coating))
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12 MP (Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4 micron pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, Dual PD auto focus)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
156.3×75.4×9.4 mm
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, IR Sensor (face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement