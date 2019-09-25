  • 14:12 Jan 25, 2020
Redmi 8A 2GB

Xiaomi Redmi 8A 2GB

Rs. 6499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 12 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi 8A has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a plastic back with Aura wave grip design and it comes with splash resistant nano coating.


It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is expandable storage of up to 512GB through a microSD card.  The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature.

For the camera, the device comes loaded with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches (Splash resistant (P2i coating))

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12 MP (Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4 micron pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, Dual PD auto focus)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.3×75.4×9.4 mm

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, IR Sensor (face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Redmi 8A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 8A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 8A is getting the update with version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.PCPINXM and the update weighs about 544MB.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Here, we have shortlisted Top 5 smartphone with 5000mAh battery from the well-known brands like Infinix, Realme, Redmi and Vivo.

Redmi 8A goes on open sale in India

Redmi 8A goes on open sale in India

Redmi 8A comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Sunset Red colours.

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get a new update in India

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get a new update in India

The update brings the gs latest security patch along with new features.

Redmi 8A with 12MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 6,499

Redmi 8A with 12MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 6,499

Redmi 8A will be successor of Redmi 7A smartphone launched in India in July this year.

Redmi 8A to come with Type C port and fast charging support

Redmi 8A to come with Type C port and fast charging support

Redmi 8A will be successor of Redmi 7A smartphone launched in India in July this year and it will likley to be priced under Rs 8,000 in India.

Redmi 8A confirmed to launch in India on September 25

Redmi 8A confirmed to launch in India on September 25

Redmi 8A will come with a waterdrop notch display.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A eases through TENAA with 12MP camera, 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A eases through TENAA with 12MP camera, 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi 8A has now been passed through Chinese certification TENAA with the model number M1908C3KE.

