Description

Redmi 8A has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a plastic back with Aura wave grip design and it comes with splash resistant nano coating.





It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is expandable storage of up to 512GB through a microSD card. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature.



For the camera, the device comes loaded with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.