Redmi 8 Dual 2GB

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Dual 2GB

Rs. 6499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock technology.

 

For the camera, Redmi 8 comes with a AI dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, and Dual phase detection and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The phone is protected with splash-proof nano-coating by P2i and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front.

 

Redmi 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will be shipped with a 10W charger in the box.

Display

Type

HD+ (HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches (Waterdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus, secondary 2MP camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.95 GHz (Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM: B2/3/5/8, WCDMA: B1/2/5/8, LTE: B40/41, B1/3/5/8)
Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No (Splash resistant (P2i coating))
Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gravity Sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

