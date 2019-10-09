  • 06:36 Feb 12, 2020
Redmi 8 4GB

Xiaomi Redmi 8 4GB

Rs. 8499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 09 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock tech and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, Redmi 8 comes with a AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, and Dual phase detection and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The phone is protected with splash-proof nano-coating by P2i and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front.

 

Redmi 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will be shipped with a 10W charger in the box.

Display

Type

HD+ (HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches (Waterdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 12MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus, secondary 2MP camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.3 x75.4 x 9.4mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.95 GHz (Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM: B2/3/5/8, WCDMA: B1/2/5/8, LTE: B40/41, B1/3/5/8 )
Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No (Splash resistant (P2i coating))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 go on open sale in India

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 go on open sale in India

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 will be available at any time of the day on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline stores.

Infinix S5 Lite Vs Redmi 8: Which is better?

Infinix S5 Lite Vs Redmi 8: Which is better?

Let’s stack Infinix S5 Lite and Redmi 8 against each other to choose the best as your daily driver.

Redmi 8 receives MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 8 receives MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 8 is getting the update with version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.PCNINXM and the update weighs about 600MB.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Here, we have shortlisted Top 5 smartphone with 5000mAh battery from the well-known brands like Infinix, Realme, Redmi and Vivo.

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get a new update in India

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get a new update in India

The update brings the gs latest security patch along with new features.

Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12 PM

Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12 PM

Redmi 8 comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi 8 launched in India with 5000mAh battery and dual rear cameras

Redmi 8 launched in India with 5000mAh battery and dual rear cameras

Redmi 8 comes in three different colours - Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, & Ruby Red.

Redmi 8 to come with Type C port and fast charging support

Redmi 8 to come with Type C port and fast charging support

Redmi 8 will be featuring dual rear camera, big battery and Aura mirror design.

Redmi 8 will be exclusive to Flipkart

Redmi 8 will be exclusive to Flipkart

Alongside the microsite featured on Flipkart, Xiaomi has created the dedicated event page on its Mi.com website.

Redmi 8 to launch in India on October 9

Redmi 8 to launch in India on October 9

The back panel also features a fingerprint sensor and the Redmi branding.

Redmi 8 to launch in India soon

Redmi 8 to launch in India soon

Redmi 8 will have a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel as the primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with LED Flash.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Redmi 8 specs, features leaked

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Redmi 8 specs, features leaked

We now have some details about the Mi9 Pro 5G smartphone and the Redmi 8. The Mi 9 Pro 5G will feature an AMOLED display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ with triple cameras at the back and a 20MP selfie camera.

