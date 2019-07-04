You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32GB
Price :
Rs. 5499
|
Rs. 5499
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 July, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (of 720 x 1440 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display that supports for 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2cta-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 SoC with Adreno 505 GPU along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery.
The Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, HDR and panorama, phase-detection autofocus and a 5MP selfie camera. The phone includes various connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.It measures 146.30×70.41×9.55mm and weighs150g.
The phone has an eye protection screen which protects you from harmful blue light and eye protection mode level is increased to 255 steps. It also has Sunscreen function which enables reading in outdoor more convenient. As per the company, the smartphone has gone through P2i nano protective coating treatment which makes this phone splash proof. The headphone jack, Micro USB port and SIM card holder come equipped with rubber sleeves, which can effectively reduce the risk of accidents caused by oil, sweat or other spills.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
295 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (Sony IMX486 sensor with LED flash, PDAF phase focus, AI beauty)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (portrait mode, AI beauty)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
32 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
150 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with Adreno 505 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with MIUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 4G/LTE, 3G (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
