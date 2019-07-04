  • 14:12 Jan 25, 2020
Redmi 7A 32GB

Xiaomi Redmi 7A 32GB

Rs. 5499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (of 720 x 1440 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display that supports for 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2cta-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 SoC with Adreno 505 GPU along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery.


The Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, HDR and panorama, phase-detection autofocus and a 5MP selfie camera. The phone includes various connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.It measures 146.30×70.41×9.55mm and weighs150g.

 

 The phone has an eye protection screen which protects you from harmful blue light and eye protection mode level is increased to 255 steps. It also has Sunscreen function which enables reading in outdoor more convenient. As per the company, the smartphone has gone through P2i nano protective coating treatment which makes this phone splash proof. The headphone jack, Micro USB port and SIM card holder come equipped with rubber sleeves, which can effectively reduce the risk of accidents caused by oil, sweat or other spills.

Display

Type

HD+ (2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

295 ppi

Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (Sony IMX486 sensor with LED flash, PDAF phase focus, AI beauty)
Front Camera

5 MP (portrait mode, AI beauty)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Talktime

32 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

150 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with Adreno 505 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 4G/LTE, 3G (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi 7A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 7A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

The Redmi 7A update is currently rolling out in batches and it brings new features to the smartphone.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on mobiles, TVs, wearables, smart devices, electronics

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on mobiles, TVs, wearables, smart devices, electronics

Here’s a list of smartphones, TVs and other electronics you might not want to miss out during this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now on open sale in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now on open sale in India

Redmi 7A has been made available 24x7 on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update brings AI Scene Detection, Portrait mode 

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update brings AI Scene Detection, Portrait mode 

The latest update to the Redmi 7A shifts the build number of the firmware to MIUI V10.2.7.0 and brings the July 2019 batch of Android security updates. However, the highlight of the update is the addition of two new features to the camera - AI Scene detection and Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A available in open sale till August 18

Xiaomi Redmi 7A available in open sale till August 18

Redmi 7A comes in three colours - Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colour options.

Redmi 7A now available through offline stores in India

Redmi 7A now available through offline stores in India

Redmi 7A comes in Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black colour variants.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday sale for Redmi K20 series, Realme X and more

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday sale for Redmi K20 series, Realme X and more

In the flash sale, Flipkart will offer Complete Mobile Protection plans at best prices alongside these phones.

Redmi 7A to go on sale today for the first time

Redmi 7A to go on sale today for the first time

Redmi 7A comes in three colours - Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colour options.

Realme CEO takes a jab on Xiaomi

Realme CEO takes a jab on Xiaomi

Realme CEO took a jab on the Redmi 7A by referring its Realme C2 smartphone as ‘Desh ka Real Choice’.

Redmi 7A First Impressions: Does it have power to take on Competition?

Redmi 7A First Impressions: Does it have power to take on Competition?

Can it be the next entry-level king of smartphones? We spent some time with the device and here are our first impressions.

