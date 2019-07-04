Description

Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (of 720 x 1440 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display that supports for 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2cta-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 SoC with Adreno 505 GPU along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery.



The Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, HDR and panorama, phase-detection autofocus and a 5MP selfie camera. The phone includes various connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.It measures 146.30×70.41×9.55mm and weighs150g.

The phone has an eye protection screen which protects you from harmful blue light and eye protection mode level is increased to 255 steps. It also has Sunscreen function which enables reading in outdoor more convenient. As per the company, the smartphone has gone through P2i nano protective coating treatment which makes this phone splash proof. The headphone jack, Micro USB port and SIM card holder come equipped with rubber sleeves, which can effectively reduce the risk of accidents caused by oil, sweat or other spills.