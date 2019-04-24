You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi 7 2GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.26 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU coupled with 2GB/3GB and 32GB of internal storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
For the camera department, the Redmi 7 has dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, a secondary sensor of 2-megapixel. For the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling with features like AI beauty and AI face unlock.
It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 and is backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS. It measures 158.65 x 76.43 x 8.47mm and the weight is 180 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.26 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB (2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage)
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 2MP (Dual Rear camera: 12MP + 2MP, 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.65 x 76.43 x 8.47 mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
