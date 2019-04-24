Description

Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU coupled with 2GB/3GB and 32GB of internal storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

For the camera department, the Redmi 7 has dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, a secondary sensor of 2-megapixel. For the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling with features like AI beauty and AI face unlock.

It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 and is backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS. It measures 158.65 x 76.43 x 8.47mm and the weight is 180 grams.