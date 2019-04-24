  • 14:12 Jan 25, 2020
Redmi 7 2GB

Xiaomi Redmi 7 2GB

Rs. 7995

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU coupled with 2GB/3GB and 32GB of internal storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

For the camera department, the Redmi 7 has dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, a secondary sensor of 2-megapixel. For the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling with features like AI beauty and AI face unlock.

 

It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 and is backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS. It measures 158.65 x 76.43 x 8.47mm and the weight is 180 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.26 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB (2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage)
Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP (Dual Rear camera: 12MP + 2MP, 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.65 x 76.43 x 8.47 mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Hybrid Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 7 receive MIUI 11 updates with October Security

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 7 receive MIUI 11 updates with October Security

The latest update on the Redmi Note 5 Pro weighs 622MB while the one on the Redmi 7 weighs 1.7GB. Both phones get Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 update.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get MIUI 10.3.6.0 update in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get MIUI 10.3.6.0 update in India

The update comes with version number MIUI v10.3.6.0 for both the devices.

Nokia 2.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Budget phones redefined

Nokia 2.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Budget phones redefined

For around the same price, HMD Global and Xiaomi are selling the Nokia 2.2 and Redmi 7 budget-centric smartphones with decent chipsets, premium design, waterdrop-notched displays, latest software and relatively larger batteries. But does the Nokia 2.2 have what it takes to challenge the Redmi 7?

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 | June 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 | June 2019

There are a plethora of options available in the smartphone market, which makes a tad difficult job for the potential customers to get the best from the rest. That's why we have handpicked the top smartphones that have performed well in our testing and are fairly popular amongst users.

Redmi 7 discards flash sale model

Redmi 7 discards flash sale model

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 8,999.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Here we have picked five smartphones which have the best of features in this price segment and are recently launched to make your buying decision easy.

Redmi 7 to go on sale in India for the first time today

Redmi 7 to go on sale in India for the first time today

As a part of launch offer, all consumers buying the Redmi 7 will get double data offer for up to 4 years and Rs 2,400 cashback from Reliance Jio.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Can be it as successful as other Redmi phones at this price range? Let’s take a closer look.

