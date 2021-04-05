Redmi 20X
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi 20X

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi 20X is expected to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.

 

For the optics, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

 

The Redmi 20X will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There will be 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IR Blaster and NFC connectivity.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX582 Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Dimensity 700)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash Proof Design)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

