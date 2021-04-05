Description

Redmi 20X is expected to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi 20X will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There will be 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IR Blaster and NFC connectivity.