Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi 20X is expected to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.
For the optics, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.
The Redmi 20X will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There will be 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IR Blaster and NFC connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48MP Sony IMX582 Primary Sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Dimensity 700)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash Proof Design)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
