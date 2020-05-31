Description

Redmi 10X Pro features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+ support, 60Hz refresh rate and peak brightness at 800 nits. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and they are powered by Dimensity 820 5G chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU.



Redmi 10X Pro has 4520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi 10X Pro is also IP53-certified for water- and dust-resistance.



For the camera department, Redmi 10X Pro comes with four cameras at the back with a combination of 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle lens + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 30x zoom + 5-megapixel macro lens. The four cameras are packed in a rectangular camera module. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.







