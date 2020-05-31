Redmi 10X Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4520 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Redmi 10X Pro features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+ support, 60Hz refresh rate and peak brightness at 800 nits. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and they are powered by Dimensity 820 5G chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU.

Redmi 10X Pro has 4520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi 10X Pro is also IP53-certified for water- and dust-resistance.

For the camera department, Redmi 10X Pro comes with four cameras at the back with a combination of 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle lens + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 30x zoom + 5-megapixel macro lens. The four cameras are packed in a rectangular camera module. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.




Display

Type

Full HD+ (HDR 10+ support, 60Hz refresh rate and peak brightness at 800 nits)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 5MP

Front Camera

20 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

4520 mAh (33W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP53-certified)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X launched with MediaTek Dimensity 820, 48MP cameras and more

Redmi 10X features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+ support and peak brightness at 600 nits.

