Description

Redmi 10X 4G features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It has a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It has a rear fingerprint sensor. Redmi 10X 4G runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10