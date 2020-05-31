Redmi 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5020 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi 10X 4G features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It has a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The device is powered by a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It has a rear fingerprint sensor. Redmi 10X 4G runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens wtith f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5020 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.38 x 77.2 x 8.95mm

Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi 10X features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+ support and peak brightness at 600 nits.

