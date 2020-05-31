Description

Redmi 10X will feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI and it will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging support.



Redmi 10X will have four cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel arranged inside a square-shaped module. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.



The phone will likely to come in four different memory configurations including 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB. It measures 164.15 x 75.75 x 8.99mm and it weighs 206 grams. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.