You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Redmi 10X will feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI and it will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging support.
Redmi 10X will have four cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel arranged inside a square-shaped module. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.
The phone will likely to come in four different memory configurations including 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB. It measures 164.15 x 75.75 x 8.99mm and it weighs 206 grams. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((nano + nano))
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement