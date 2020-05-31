Redmi 10X
Xiaomi Redmi 10X

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Redmi 10X will feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI and it will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging support.

Redmi 10X will have four cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel arranged inside a square-shaped module. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The phone will likely to come in four different memory configurations including 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB. It measures 164.15 x 75.75 x 8.99mm and it weighs 206 grams. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

