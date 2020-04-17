Mi Note 10 Lite
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5260 mAh
  • Display : 6.47 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : No

Description

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to arrive with a penta-lens system that includes a 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel lens, a 2-megapixel lens and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors. The Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to house a 16-megapixel front camera.

The handset is expected to house a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a dot-notch and in-screen fingerprint reader. It will reportedly be backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It will have Android 10 out of the box.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with 600nit (HBM) / 430nit(Typ) brightness, 400000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.47 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5260 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67mm

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm SDM730G with Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, E-Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (under-display))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite likley to launch in May

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite likley to launch in May

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will feature Snapdragon 730G processor and a Penta camera setup.

0 Comments

