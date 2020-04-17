Description

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to arrive with a penta-lens system that includes a 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel lens, a 2-megapixel lens and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors. The Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to house a 16-megapixel front camera.



The handset is expected to house a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a dot-notch and in-screen fingerprint reader. It will reportedly be backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It will have Android 10 out of the box.