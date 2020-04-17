You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5260 mAh
- Display : 6.47 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to arrive with a penta-lens system that includes a 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel lens, a 2-megapixel lens and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors. The Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to house a 16-megapixel front camera.
The handset is expected to house a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a dot-notch and in-screen fingerprint reader. It will reportedly be backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It will have Android 10 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with 600nit (HBM) / 430nit(Typ) brightness, 400000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.47 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5260 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67mm
|Weight
|
208 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm SDM730G with Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, E-Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (under-display))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
