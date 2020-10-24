Mi Mix Fold
Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5020 mAh
  • Display : 8.01 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 16 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

The Mi Mix Fold's external display is of 6.52-inches and is an Amoled panel with the resolution of 840 x 2,520 pixels, an aspect ratio of 27:9, along with 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The internal display is an 8.01-inch OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 4:3. It has a peak brightness value of 900 nits and also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision along with DCI-P3 colour space.

 

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 Storage. For the optics, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back including a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor with 123-degree FoV, and an 8MP telephoto sensor that also serves as an 8MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP sensor. 

 

The phone is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that is split into two 2,460 mAh cells. It supports 67W wired charging, which completes a full charge in 37 minutes. Other additional features include a quad-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon, 5G, a dedicated image processing chip developed by Xiaomi called Surge S1, and more

Display

Type

AMOLED, Quad HD+ (8.01-inch (2480 x 1860 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display with 60Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 6.5-inch (2520 x 840 pixels) AMOLED external display with 900 nits peak brightness )
Screen Size

6.5 inches, 8.01 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB, 16 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 512GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor with 123-degree FoV, 8MP telephoto sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K @ 24/30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5020 mAh (67W wired fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certified)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

