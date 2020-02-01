Description

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. With a reduced bottom chin which is now 4.46mm thinner than that of its predecessor, the Mi Mix 3 will boast of a large screen real estate that doesn’t feature a notch at the top. The display thus has a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and is well lit under bright sunlight at 600 nits. To reduce the size of bezels and not incorporate the dreaded notch, Xiaomi has employed a magnetic slider design which equips a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 camera as well as a 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor and a flash.