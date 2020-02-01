You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 3200 mAh
- Display : 6.39 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 10 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. With a reduced bottom chin which is now 4.46mm thinner than that of its predecessor, the Mi Mix 3 will boast of a large screen real estate that doesn’t feature a notch at the top. The display thus has a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and is well lit under bright sunlight at 600 nits. To reduce the size of bezels and not incorporate the dreaded notch, Xiaomi has employed a magnetic slider design which equips a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 camera as well as a 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor and a flash.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED (Full HD+, Corning Gorilla Glass)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.39 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
10 GB (Another Variants: 6GB, 8GB)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (Another Variants: 6GB /128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP (12MP rear camera with 26mm wide-angle lens, 1/2.6? Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, dual LED flash, 4-axis OIS, Optical zoom, 4K video recording, 960 fps slo-mo recording, secondary 12MP rear camera with Samsung S5K3M3+ sensor, 1.0 µm)
|Front Camera
|
24MP + 2MP (24MP front-facing camera with Super Pixel low-light tech, Sony IMX576 sensor, secondary 2MP DOF camera, OV02A10 sensor, customized high CRI selfie light)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED dual-tone flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 1080p@960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3200 mAh (Li-ion; with Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157.89 x 74.69 x 8.46 mm
|Weight
|
218 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo with MIUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( 2G Bands: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA; 3G Bands: HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO; 4G Bands: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement