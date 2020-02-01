  • 14:13 Feb 19, 2020
Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3200 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 10 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. With a reduced bottom chin which is now 4.46mm thinner than that of its predecessor, the Mi Mix 3 will boast of a large screen real estate that doesn’t feature a notch at the top. The display thus has a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and is well lit under bright sunlight at 600 nits. To reduce the size of bezels and not incorporate the dreaded notch, Xiaomi has employed a magnetic slider design which equips a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 camera as well as a 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor and a flash.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED (Full HD+, Corning Gorilla Glass)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

10 GB (Another Variants: 6GB, 8GB)
Internal Memory

256 GB (Another Variants: 6GB /128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP (12MP rear camera with 26mm wide-angle lens, 1/2.6? Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, dual LED flash, 4-axis OIS, Optical zoom, 4K video recording, 960 fps slo-mo recording, secondary 12MP rear camera with Samsung S5K3M3+ sensor, 1.0 µm)
Front Camera

24MP + 2MP (24MP front-facing camera with Super Pixel low-light tech, Sony IMX576 sensor, secondary 2MP DOF camera, OV02A10 sensor, customized high CRI selfie light)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-LED dual-tone flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 1080p@960fps)

Battery

Capacity

3200 mAh (Li-ion; with Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157.89 x 74.69 x 8.46 mm

Weight

218 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo with MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( 2G Bands: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA; 3G Bands: HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO; 4G Bands: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, Yes

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
Water Proof

No

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 gets a new stable MIUI 10 update with new slider features

The update shifts the software version of the Mi Mix 3 to MIUI 10.0.12.0 and weighs in at 2.1GB in size. The major highlight of the update comes in the form of new settings related to the mechanical slider which can be found under Settings. Users can choose from a selection of five slider sound effects.

