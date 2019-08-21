You might like this
Xiaomi Mi A3 4GB
Price :
Rs. 11999
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4030 mAh
- Display : 6.08 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tthe Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a water drop notch on the top of the front panel. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU.
The phone is backed by a 4GB/6GB of RAM and it is available in 64GB/128GB internal storage option. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 118-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.
The Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The phone is backed by a 4030mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. The device is also loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.08 inches (Dot Drop notch,)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with 1.75 micron pixel size, f/2)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4030 mAh (18W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
