Mi A3 4GB

Xiaomi Mi A3 4GB

Rs. 11999

  • Launch : 21 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4030 mAh
  • Display : 6.08 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Tthe Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a water drop notch on the top of the front panel. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU.

 

The phone is backed by a 4GB/6GB of RAM and it is available in 64GB/128GB internal storage option. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 118-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

 

The Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The phone is backed by a 4030mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. The device is also loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.08 inches (Dot Drop notch,)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with 1.75 micron pixel size, f/2)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4030 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

