Description

Tthe Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a water drop notch on the top of the front panel. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU.

The phone is backed by a 4GB/6GB of RAM and it is available in 64GB/128GB internal storage option. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 118-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The phone is backed by a 4030mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. The device is also loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.