Description

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro matches the standard K40. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ certification.

The Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the Mi 11X Pro including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The Mi 11X Pro runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.