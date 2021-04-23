You might like this
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 8GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 39999
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4520 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro matches the standard K40. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ certification.
The Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
There is a triple camera setup on the back of the Mi 11X Pro including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.
It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The Mi 11X Pro runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 360Hz touch response, 1300 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, MEMC )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR5)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, 5MP tele macro sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Gyro-EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4520 mAh (with 33W wired fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
196 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
