Mi 11X Pro 8GB + 128GB

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 8GB + 128GB

Rs. 39999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4520 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 8MP
The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro matches the standard K40. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ certification. 

 

The Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM  and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the Mi 11X Pro including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The Mi 11X Pro runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 360Hz touch response, 1300 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, MEMC )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, 5MP tele macro sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (Gyro-EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)

Battery

Capacity

4520 mAh (with 33W wired fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

Weight

196 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi 11X Series launched in India with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon processors and more

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi 11X Series launched in India with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon processors and more

The Mi 11X series consists of the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro and Xiaomi has also brought in its most expensive smartphone in India till date - the Mi 11 Ultra.

