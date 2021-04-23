Mi 11X 8GB

Xiaomi Mi 11X 8GB

Price :

Rs. 31999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4520 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Description

The Xiaomi Mi 11X sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes in 2 variants including 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

 

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter. 

 

The Mi 11X packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 360Hz touch response, 1300 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, MEMC)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48MP IMX582 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP tele macro sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (Gyro-EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)

Battery

Capacity

4520 mAh (with 33W wired fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

Weight

196 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

