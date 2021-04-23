Description

The Xiaomi Mi 11X sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes in 2 variants including 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 11X packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster.